The Cry episode 4: The secret is out. And pretty much the whole internet wanted to see Alistair murdered

Well, here we are. After four emotional, perplexing, sometimes hard-to-follow weeks we are finally at the conclusion of The Cry.
And, this being The Cry, we start with a riddle. Why is Joanna in hospital? She looks pretty banged-up, while still retaining Jenna Coleman’s fresh-faced good looks in that way that only happens in TV dramas.
MY BABY PROTECT HER #TheCry pic.twitter.com/H6XR53MRx9
— bea loves twelveclara (@dutiesofcare) October 21, 2018
And, in that way that only happens in The Cry, we are then suddenly swept sideways into one of Joanna’s session with her therapist. And everyone’s looking up that Karpman drama triangle again.
Last time we checked, Alistair wanted to take Chloë back to Scotland with him. Now he wants to move to Australia? What is going on in his head?
To be fair it is a lovely house. It’s a bit of a cruel blow that there’s a nursery though. And it would have to be a much lovelier place to make it worth living with such an astoundingly manipulative man.
Everyone in tv series has fabulous houses #TheCry
— maggie cooper (@maggiecooper12) October 21, 2018
“Another baby is just what we need”
Loving how much Twitter hates Alistair 😂😂 #TheCry
— Ev 🦇🎃☠👻 (@ImTheOriginalEv) October 21, 2018
But the tide is starting to turn against Alistair. He’s been having everything his own way through this whole sorry affair up to now but his mum clearly knows what he did and getting the push from his job feels like a bit of a turning point for him. And not in a good way.
The mother suspects 😱 #TheCry
— flora (@tarisaidangwa) October 21, 2018
Speaking of things that are not good, here comes a squirmy horrible sex scene. Remember back in Episode 1 when we got away with out having to watch one of those because Chloë burst in?
We aren’t so lucky now.
THIS SCENE EW #TheCry pic.twitter.com/hhATLKb9zk
— mollie/ the cry spoilers (@earpscorp) October 21, 2018
Why does Joanna equate ‘needing some fresh air’ with ‘going for a drive’? This is about the third time she’s said that.
I just hope there’s some kind of evidence that Allister killed the baby 😩😩😩 pleaaaase #thecry pic.twitter.com/9q9wZDnvWh
— ellie (@Prettyinpinks) October 21, 2018
A bad time to be Alistair
Alistair’s bad week continues when Joanna finally rumbles that he’s the one who gave Noah the wrong medicine. Just to think, all this could have been avoided if someone had just labelled those bottles.
It’s a telling detail when Joanna pops on her heels. She stands taller, straighter. Remembering that she could be strong.
Strong enough to refuse her own counsel’s request for an adjournment after she says “I lived so I can tell the truth.”
Come on hurry up and kill Allister already 😂😂😂 #thecry pic.twitter.com/mf946JOAgK
— ellie (@Prettyinpinks) October 21, 2018
A book deal though? Really?
“It’s noah’s birthday today” I CANT #TheCry pic.twitter.com/kMpmfUiPff
— sophie (@fanofgaytvshows) October 21, 2018
Alistair seems to be really milking the situation. Which – given the truth of the matter – seems unwise at best.
And Joanna is not remotely impressed. Nor are the viewers actually. They want Alistair murdered ASAP, please.
Book !!! ? #TheCry pic.twitter.com/JALFlDAbkn
— Edna (@foobabe) October 21, 2018
Allister: I killed my baby but hey ho at least I got a book deal out of it #thecry pic.twitter.com/59zgrKE06P
— ellie (@Prettyinpinks) October 21, 2018
Omg can she just kill Alistair already 🙄. What a bastard #TheCry pic.twitter.com/fYwloTCdul
— Toosh (@TashaReadABook) October 21, 2018
And a random piece of fan mail is the key to the whole mystery
Finding out that Noah was still crying in the airport means his death wasn’t Joanna’s fault.
#TheCry He did it!!!! pic.twitter.com/yTSzeYWLiP
— Edna (@foobabe) October 21, 2018
ALISTAIR IS GONNA DIE GUYS #TheCry pic.twitter.com/Er2UGixZmx
— A Brief Commentary Of… (@ABriefCom) October 21, 2018
Clunk click, every trip
And Alistair didn’t live, specifically, because Joanna popped his seat belt just before she drove them off the road. Bad Joanna.
Ooooh she gonna snap #thecry pic.twitter.com/wILdnpeSmc
— Beccy ✨ (@Beccyyxo) October 21, 2018
Chloë holding up a picture of baby Noah outside the court is a particularly intense moment. Seems like everyone knows the truth. Except the police obviously.
And it looks like the full truth never did come out, because here we are again in Australia. Joanna’s in that lovely house alone and she has apparently got away with both covering up the death of her baby and causing the death of her husband.
Noah’s body is definitely buried under that new house he made her go and look at, that’s why he was staring at the floor like a weirdo earlier. He’s not at the beach at all. #TheCry pic.twitter.com/vFGaFDVCsD
— Amy (@chezzaaaa123) October 21, 2018
Was that a satisfying conclusion?
I’m watching her piecing it all together like Jessica Fletcher & I’m sitting here like…#TheCry pic.twitter.com/E3eKyarcPT
— Lady Mo (@MoaneyMo) October 21, 2018
She unbuckled his seat belt #TheCry pic.twitter.com/85cxg27Xir
— Rachel (@pearsvns) October 21, 2018
Alistair is dead #TheCry pic.twitter.com/nNSzUqu0cD
— 🦈 (@ThePepEra) October 21, 2018
This is literally one of the greatest finales of any TV show in recent times. @bbcone and everyone who worked on it should be immensely proud. My mouth has been open for the whole hour, literally shocked and speechless @Jenna_Coleman_ is amazing, her acting is so powerful #thecry
— Dave (@DavidMackayy) October 21, 2018
#TheCry actual OMG… first Bodyguard and now this, BBC did it again 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nJzTmWVy8F
— Noshina K (@NoshinaKiani) October 21, 2018
The internet says yes.