The Cry episode 4: The secret is out. And pretty much the whole internet wanted to see Alistair murdered

Joanna eventually found out where Noah was buried. And it was incredibly dark.

Well, here we are. After four emotional, perplexing, sometimes hard-to-follow weeks we are finally at the conclusion of The Cry.

And, this being The Cry, we start with a riddle. Why is Joanna in hospital? She looks pretty banged-up, while still retaining Jenna Coleman’s fresh-faced good looks in that way that only happens in TV dramas.

And, in that way that only happens in The Cry, we are then suddenly swept sideways into one of Joanna’s session with her therapist. And everyone’s looking up that Karpman drama triangle again.

They’ve been there months. You’d think he’d be a bit less pasty by now. More

Last time we checked, Alistair wanted to take Chloë back to Scotland with him. Now he wants to move to Australia? What is going on in his head?

To be fair it is a lovely house. It’s a bit of a cruel blow that there’s a nursery though. And it would have to be a much lovelier place to make it worth living with such an astoundingly manipulative man.

Everyone in tv series has fabulous houses #TheCry — maggie cooper (@maggiecooper12) October 21, 2018

“Another baby is just what we need”

Loving how much Twitter hates Alistair 😂😂 #TheCry — Ev 🦇🎃☠👻 (@ImTheOriginalEv) October 21, 2018

But the tide is starting to turn against Alistair. He’s been having everything his own way through this whole sorry affair up to now but his mum clearly knows what he did and getting the push from his job feels like a bit of a turning point for him. And not in a good way.

Speaking of things that are not good, here comes a squirmy horrible sex scene. Remember back in Episode 1 when we got away with out having to watch one of those because Chloë burst in?

We aren’t so lucky now.

Why does Joanna equate ‘needing some fresh air’ with ‘going for a drive’? This is about the third time she’s said that.

Bit of a tip Alastair: Always worth paying the extra for a hire car with air-bags. More

I just hope there’s some kind of evidence that Allister killed the baby 😩😩😩 pleaaaase #thecry pic.twitter.com/9q9wZDnvWh — ellie (@Prettyinpinks) October 21, 2018

A bad time to be Alistair

Alistair’s bad week continues when Joanna finally rumbles that he’s the one who gave Noah the wrong medicine. Just to think, all this could have been avoided if someone had just labelled those bottles.

It’s a telling detail when Joanna pops on her heels. She stands taller, straighter. Remembering that she could be strong.

The shoes told the whole story. More

Strong enough to refuse her own counsel’s request for an adjournment after she says “I lived so I can tell the truth.”

Come on hurry up and kill Allister already 😂😂😂 #thecry pic.twitter.com/mf946JOAgK — ellie (@Prettyinpinks) October 21, 2018