Cult British comedy set for UK premiere more than 50 years after it was made

Freddie Frinton and May Warden in Dinner For One (Credit: NDR/Annemarie Aldag)

A short film starring two British music hall stars that is shown every Christmas on TV in Germany is getting its UK premiere, more than 50 years after it was made.

Dinner For One, which was adapted from a stage comedy sketch, was filmed by a German TV company in 1963, and stars British actors Freddie Frinton and May Warden.

Since 1972, the film, which is 18-minutes long, has been shown religiously every year on Germany TV (and since 1980 in Scandinavia) as part of its New Year’s Eve schedule.

It even holds a Guinness Record for being the most-repeated television programme ever, but it’s never been shown in the UK.

Now the Scottish Comedy Film Festival’s Slapstick Weekend is to give it its first airing, at the Campbeltown Picture House in Argyll and Bute.

Frinton, little known in the UK, is a household name in Germany, and even features on a stamp issued in Germany this year, commemorating 50 years since his death.

His son Mike told the BBC: “We, as family, are delighted that Campbeltown Picture House will be the first UK cinema to screen the legendary Dinner for One and that Freddie Frinton’s comedy genius will be celebrated as part of the nationwide BFI season.

“Germany, and a large part of Europe, have been enjoying Dinner for One as an annual New Year treat for nearly half a century, and it makes us so proud that, finally, this perfect example of comedy timing can be appreciated over here.

“Dad would have been humbled to find himself in such illustrious comedy company.”

The sketch finds an elderly, wealthy English woman, Miss Sophie, played by Warden, celebrating her 90th birthday.

But because she has outlived all of her friends, her manservant James has to impersonate all of the usual guests, becoming increasingly inebriated along the way.

It’s also something of an institution in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Faroe Islands, Switzerland, Austria and South Africa.

A Danish-produced documentary about the film was nominated for the Rose d’Or in 2004.

