Cult rave movie 'Human Traffic' to get a sequel as 'reaction to Brexit'

John Simm starred in the cult 1990s movie ‘Human Traffic’, following young friends partying over a weekend in Cardiff. (Credit: Metrodome Distribution)

A follow-up to 1999’s cult British independent film Human Traffic – which saw Danny Dyer make his movie debut – is on the way, and its creator has said it is “a reaction to Brexit”.

Writer-director Justin Kerrigan announced the sequel at a special screening in Cardiff, held to mark the original film’s 20th anniversary.

Speaking after the screening, the Welsh filmmaker told the crowd the sequel is on the way and that Nicola Reynolds will be reprising the role of Nina.

He added: “It’s about one race, the human race and a reaction to Brexit. We love you people and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Kerrigan delivered further details on the Human Traffic sequel in an interview with Mixmag, confirming that he has completed the script and secured UK distribution for the film.

He said: “It’s a comedy about the rave generation set over a weekend in Cardiff, London and Ibiza.

“Human Traffic 2 is as relevant to today as [the original] was relevant for its time.”

Kerrigan said he is proud that his movie has managed to stand the test of time and remain a cult success.

He said: “My films are always taken from my life so I write what I know about and sometimes I get lucky and hit on something that makes an audience see themselves in the characters.”

Made for just £340,000, the original Human Traffic told the story of a group of friends embarking on a drug-fuelled weekend of partying in Cardiff at the peak of rave culture.

John Simm, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes and Andrew Lincoln also appeared in the movie.

Kerrigan said Parkes is on board for the sequel with Reynolds and added that Dyer is also “on fire for the sequel”, reprising his portrayal of Moff.



