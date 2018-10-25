Dakota Johnson escorts her 88-year-old grandmother Tippi Hedren to 'Suspiria's LA premiere

Dakota Johnson had a special plus-one for the premiere of her latest movie Suspiria – her 88-year-old actress grandmother Tippi Hedren.

The pair hit the red carpet in Los Angeles last night ahead of the screening of the controversial horror remake from celebrated director Luca Guadagnino.

29-year-old Johnson comes from three generations of Hollywood actors.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Hedren is famed for being the one-time muse of director Alfred Hitchcock, starring in iconic movies like The Birds and Marnie.

Johnson’s mother, meanwhile, is actress Melanie Griffiths, while her father is Miami Vice legend Don Johnson.

Suspiria hits cinemas next month, starring Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz and Mia Goth, and is a homage to Dario Argento’s 1977 movie.

Set in 1977, it finds Johnson’s would-be dancer auditioning for a prestigious dancing academy in Berlin which has been at the centre of a series of disturbing incidents.

Critics shown early footage of the film earlier this year described harrowing scenes, and reviews coming in following the premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month are largely positive.

Rolling Stone called it ‘a maddening mess… also totally mesmerising’.

Guadagnino is riding critical acclaim from his recent – and Oscar-winning – movies A Bigger Splash and Call Me By Your Name.

Read more

Stars turn out for Bohemian Rhapsody premiere

Netflix denies ‘racially targeting’ users

Michelle Keegan movie makes £160



