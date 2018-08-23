Dakota Johnson's finds herself in a nightmare in first 'Suspiria' trailer

Remaking a classic is always a dicey proposition, but that’s not stopping acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino from following up last year’s critically hailed Call Me by Your Name with a reimagining of one of horror cinema’s most hallowed works. And by the look of its new trailer, it’s shaping up to be one of the fall’s must-see releases.

Dario Argento’s 1977 Suspiria is a masterpiece of luridly colored supernatural insanity, and while Guadagnino’s adaptation will apparently play somewhat fast and loose with its source material, the basic premise remains. In the upcoming Amazon Studios release, Dakota Johnson stars as Susie Bannion, a young American who travels to Berlin to study at the Markos Dance Academy under the tutelage of artistic director Madame Blanc, played by Tilda Swinton in what appears to be a performance of monumental creepiness. As Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth’s compatriots make clear in the above promo, something’s not quite right about the institution, and though we don’t get to learn precisely what secrets are being kept at the place (where Madame Blanc takes a particular shine to Bannion), early reports suggest that it’s going to be a pretty extreme descent into nightmarishness.

Also starring Lutz Ebersdorf and Jessica Harper, and featuring a score by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and a screenplay by David Kajganich (who also wrote Guadagnino’s A Bigger Splash), Suspiria will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival before opening in New York and L.A. on Oct. 26, and nationwide on Nov. 2.

