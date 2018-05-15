Damon Wayans slams Clayne Crawford after Lethal Weapon star is axed

Damon Wayans has laid into his former Lethal Weapon co-star Clayne Crawford over a ‘file of infractions’ on the show’s set.

It emerged yesterday that Crawford was being recast with American Pie actor Seann William Scott playing a new character, and that the Warner Bros-produced show was being commissioned for a third season on Fox.

Crawford took to Instagram to congratulate his former cast-mates on the news of the new season, writing: “To my cast and crew – CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans – Thank you for the overwhelming support and love. Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck [next] season!!”

But Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh on the show, then made a series of scathing social media posts of his own – before making his feed private – saying that Crawford ‘relished’ in making female cast-members cry, and ‘struck fear in cast and crew’.

“He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open,” he added.

He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open. @lancehenriksen a white man!!! #notanaccident #knowyourfacts! — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018





Wayans also posted a video of a scene from a recent episode on the show, that Crawford directed, in which he was struck by flying shrapnel during a stunt.

Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford pic.twitter.com/ONDVAWjjQu — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018





How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford pic.twitter.com/ynvmIrdUlT — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018





The posts appear to imply that Crawford’s set was not safe.

Wayans also posted a picture of a sticker that he says he saw on set, which features a picture of Crawford and the slogan ‘Clayne Crawford is an emotional terrorist’.

“Since @Warnerbrostv is not defending me at all… here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And struck fear in cast and crew #dontblameme.”

Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme pic.twitter.com/McGIwq3Krp — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018





Before making his account private, he added: “Bye to the weirdos who don’t understand set décor and privilege it is to do what we do. Put up with it for two seasons. Kiss the dark side of my ass if you don’t understand it wasn’t just me. @ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions.”

He also called for Warner to ‘release the tapes’, though did not suggest what the tapes would show.

Crawford was fired from the show last week, following accusations of behavioural issues on set, following which disciplinary action was taken against him.

He later admitted that he had been disciplined over two incidents.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with Human Resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio-appointed therapy. I even shared a sizable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved per the instruction of the studio.”

Read more

Cannes leaders sign pledge over gender equality

Deadpool 2 cut ‘killing baby Hitler’ scene

Margot Kidder dies at 69



