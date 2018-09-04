Daniel Craig's new movie hints Bond 25 will be delayed

From Digital Spy

After the announcement of director Danny Boyle and writer John Hodge's exit from James Bond 25 last month, it seemed inevitable that the film would be delayed.

And now it appears we could have some confirmation that Bond 25 probably won't make it to cinemas for its planned November 9, 2019 release date, as Daniel Craig has just been announced for a new project.

Craig has been cast in Knives Out, a contemporary murder mystery, directed by Star War's Rian Johnson.

According to Deadline, the film will begin shooting in November, just one month before Bond 25 was originally set to start production.

Speaking to the publication, Johnson said that Boyle's exit from Bond 25 gave him and producing partner Ram Bergman the opportunity to pursue Craig for the role.

"I have been a huge fan and always wanted to work with him and as I worked on the script, trying to get it right, Ram and I were wringing our hands over who could be the detective," Johnson said.

"Then, serendipitously, we heard Daniel might have a small window, and it worked out. He's an actor of extraordinary range, and we are looking forward to the fun of finding that modern detective, and collaborating with Daniel on creating a new Poirot."

Since the announcement of Boyle's departure from Bond 25 there's been no update on the film's production schedule or release date.

But at least Daniel Craig now has something to occupy his time while he awaits the call from M.

