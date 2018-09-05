Bond 25 delay 'confirmed' as Daniel Craig signs up to new film from Star Wars director Rian Johnson

Daniel Craig will star in a new project from Rian Johnson, the Star Wars director’s first independent release since The Last Jedi.

Deadline reports that Craig will play a detective in the film, Knives Out, which begins shooting this November. The revelation confirms previous reports that the next Bond film will be delayed – it was due to begin filming in December.

The Bond franchise’s future has been cast into doubt following the departure of Danny Boyle, who replaced Sam Mendes as director. Its release date of October 2019 is expected to be pushed back by MGM and Eon Productions.

Knives Out will be Johnson’s final film before he embarks on creating a brand new Star Wars trilogy for Disney and Lucasfilm.

Craig has appeared in the past four Bond films – Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre – with the forthcoming fifth film expected to be his last.

It was previously reported that Craig was offered up to £120m to return as the spy for two more films despite attention surrounding fellow candidates Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, James Norton and Poldark star Aidan Turner.

The only films Craig has appeared in while playing Bond are Kings and Steven Soderbergh’s crime caper Logan Lucky.