Daniel Craig will drive a '£250,000 electric Aston Martin' in Bond 25

007’s new car for the 25th James Bond movie will have its environmental credentials front and centre, according to reports.

He’s set to drive a £250,000 limited edition Aston Martin Rapide E, the first electric car from the British manufacturer, and one of only 155 being built.

The Sun reports that the car choice is at the behest of director Cary Fukunaga, who wants to give Bond an environmentally friendly edge.

An ‘insider’ told the paper: “The decision was spearheaded by the film’s new director, who’s a total tree-hugger.

“He is working directly with Aston Martin to get one of their electric cars ready for its big close-up.

Aston Martin Rapide E prototype (Credit: AFP) More

“It’s going to be the centre of an incredible action sequence in the movie. James Bond is known for driving amazing cars and this one won’t disappoint either.

“It’s going to have all the high-tech gadgets. To be clear, this is something Cary pushed for and Daniel and the producers are going along with.

“Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle.”

The choice is an obvious nod to Bond heritage, Sean Connery first driving an Aston Martin in Goldfinger in 1964.

Daniel Craig also drove a DB5 in the last Bond movie, 2015’s Spectre.

Shooting is expected to get underway on Craig’s swan song as Bond next month, after some considerable delays.

41-year-old Fukunaga, who helmed the celebrated first series of True Detective, took over from Danny Boyle in the director’s chair, following reported creative differences between Boyle and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

It’s been variously reported since that Boyle wanted to kill off Bond at the end of the movie, or that he fell out with producers over his choice of villain.

Eon, which makes the movies, has not commented on any such rumours.

It’s also been rumoured that Rami Malek is in final discussions to take on the role of the movie’s villain.

Bond 25 is slated for release in April, 2020.



