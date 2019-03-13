Daniel Mays on 'Fisherman's Friends' and getting his sea legs: 'The crew got seasick during takes'

No one would have imagined that a group of grizzled seamen from a tiny Cornish village would be able to storm the music charts. And yet, that’s exactly what happened to the real figures behind the new British underdog movie Fisherman’s Friends – in cinemas 15 March – which recounts the eponymous group’s journey to the top.

The man behind the group’s success in the film is music executive Danny Anderson, played by British film and TV stalwart Daniel Mays. His character is a slimy city boy without any real interest in these fishermen and their culture, thrust into an environment that requires him to climb aboard a fishing boat for the first time.

It doesn’t sound like the shoot was much for comfortable than that for the actor, or the crew responsible for capturing scenes on the water.

The cast of Fisherman's Friends, including Daniel Mays, Tuppence Middleton and James Purefoy (Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors)

“It was incredibly choppy out at sea and they offered us seasickness tablets,” Mays told Yahoo Movies UK. “Some people took them and some people didn’t. Lots of the crew got sick, literally during takes.

“The boom operator was hurling over the side of the boat, as was the focus puller. I now know that expression of someone turning green. It was horrendous, but weirdly the seasickness hit me hours after when I was on dry land. It was very strange. I was swaying about all over the place. It just affects people differently.”

Read the full interview with Daniel Mays below…

Yahoo Movies UK: I didn’t know this was a true story. Did you know much about it going in?

Daniel Mays: No, I came at it completely afresh. They sent me the script and I was like “Fisherman’s Friends? Isn’t that a throat sweet?” When I delved into the script, I found out they were signed back in 2010 and got into the top 10 as a folk singing group, which is an extraordinary achievement in itself, and played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

I thought it was such a left-field success story. The world’s media descended on this tiny fishing village of Port Isaac and these guys became rock stars in their fifties. We’ve obviously got artistic licence with our story because it’s a romantic comedy as well, but in essence, we are basing it on the true events.

How much did the filming location help with the fish out of water aspects of it for you?

I had gone from job to job up in London before Fisherman’s Friends. They picked me up, we drove down there and it was like I had landed on another planet. It’s just a completely different pace of life, with open air and idyllic, picturesque scenery. Without a shadow of a doubt, that really informed the performance that I gave. For real, you can’t get a phone signal down there. You have to go to certain hills and areas in the village to get a phone signal. It was brilliantly frustrating, if that makes sense.

Tuppence Middleton and Daniel Mays go for a walk in Fisherman's Friends (Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors)

It’s fair to say your character in the film doesn’t have his sea legs. Are you any better than him on the water?

