'Rogue One': Daniel Mays 'thankful' his Star Wars reshoot performance survived the edit

British actor Daniel Mays has discussed his relief that his brief performance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story managed to survive the cutting room floor.

He said he was like a “fanboy” on the set and explained that the secrecy and security of being involved in Star Wars was “on another level”.

“It was an amazing day. I was on the reshoots,” Mays said to Yahoo Movies UK in an interview promoting his new movie Fisherman’s Friends.

He added: “I was just thankful that I didn’t hit the cutting room floor because you could have dropped that character. But in actual fact, when I watch that film back, it’s a really good scene.

“It’s an integral part to that movie because Diego Luna’s character assassinates me. Rogue One is dark, isn’t it? All of those characters snuff it and I’m the first one to go. I thought that, as a standalone Star Wars film, it was right up there with the very best.”

Mays’ character played a crucial role on Rogue One, but he was a late addition to the story. (Disney) More

Mays played insurgent figure Tivik in the film, who served as an informant for Diego Luna’s rebel character Cassian Andor. Tivik informs the rebels of the existence of the Death Star.

He’s killed by Andor when Stormtroopers arrive on the scene, as the rebel fighter does not want his wounded informant to be captured by the forces of the Empire.

Read more: Rogue One’s editors reveal how the film changed in reshoots

The 40-year-old actor, who has appeared in numerous films and television programmes including Line of Duty and the Dad’s Army movie remake, said he and his family are big fans of the franchise.

He said: “I was absolutely like a fanboy. I love Star Wars and so does my son, so it was the coolest thing I could’ve been in, in terms of telling my son the news. But I loved it.

“To cap it all, the Stormtroopers are in the scene as well. The level of creativity and professionalism, costume and set design, was just on another level. It was extraordinary.”

Daniel Mays poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Dad’s Army” in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) More

Mays added that he was impressed by the level of secrecy that goes into the filming of a Star Wars adventure.

He said: “You can’t tell anyone you’re in it. You go to set in a big, black cloak so no one sees your costume. Your script for the day has to be signed out at the beginning of the day and checked back out at the end. It’s on another level.”

Read more: Full interview with Daniel Mays on Fisherman’s Friends

In Fisherman’s Friends, Mays portrays city boy music executive Danny Anderson, who falls for the natural talent of a Cornish group of singing sailors. He also finds love with local girl Alwyn, played by Tuppence Middleton.

Daniel Mays gets his sea legs in British underdog comedy Fisherman’s Friends (Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors) More

The film is based on the true story of the titular group, who rose from obscurity to chart success and eventually performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Fisherman’s Friends is in cinemas this Friday, 13 March.



