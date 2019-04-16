Daniel Radcliffe turns super-spy for the new 'Playmobil: The Movie' trailer
Studiocanal and ON Animation Studios have released the main trailer and poster for Playmobil: The Movie, as well as new stills, ahead of the film’s release on 9 August.
Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe stars as James Bond-alike secret agent Rex Dasher, a charismatic charmer who helps siblings Charlie and Marla (Gabriel Bateman and Anya Taylor-Joy) when they magically get sucked into the world of Playmobil toys.
The new animated film follows in the footsteps of the hugely popular The LEGO Movie franchise, launched by Warner Bros. in 2014, which pawned a sequel earlier this year, two spin-offs for LEGO Batman and LEGO Ninjago, and another – The Billion Brick Race – currently in development.
The hugely popular Playmobil toy range, launched in 1974, has spawned video games, TV shows, and even theme parks (FunParks), but this is the first big screen outing for the miniature figures.
As well as offering toys in a number of different themed ranges such as Farm, Circus, and Space, Playmobil has franchised ranges including sets inspired by Ghostbusters, and How To Train Your Dragon, so expect cameos aplenty.
Here’s a synopsis for Playmobil: The Movie as well as the new poster:
PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE takes audiences on an epic comedy adventure through a sprawling imaginative universe in the first-ever feature film inspired by the beloved, award-winning PLAYMOBIL® role-play toys. Packed with humour and excitement the film combines lovable and hilarious characters, thrilling adventure and breathtaking scenery in this original animated heart-warming tale.
When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of PLAYMOBIL®, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on the quest of a lifetime to bring him home.
As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a good-hearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more.
Through their thrilling adventure, Marla and Charlie realise that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!
Playmobil: The Movie is in cinemas 9 August.