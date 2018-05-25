Danny Boyle confirmed to direct Bond 25

Danny Boyle will be the director of Bond 25, with a release date planned for 2019.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed the news in a statement, following months of speculation.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise,” it read.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

Daniel Craig (Credit: AP) More

Boyle had broached the subject of directing Bond after the rumours first emerged, telling reporters that it hinged on whether Broccoli and Wilson were going to be happy with his and writer John Hodge’s premise for it.

Hodge, who has worked with Boyle since his directorial debut Shallow Grave, will be penning the screenplay.

Boyle will pick up the mantle from Sam Mendes, who helmed the last two movies, Spectre and Skyfall, the latter being the most successful in the 007 series, making over $1 billion in 2012.

It will also be Daniel Craig’s swansong as Bond, his fifth appearance in the tuxedo.

Production is set to begin on December 3 this year, with the release planned for October 25, 2019 in the UK.

