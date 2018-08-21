Danny Boyle dropped from 'Bond 25' due to 'creative differences'

FILE PHOTO: Director Danny Boyle poses for photographers at the closing night premiere of the film “Steve Jobs” at the BFI London Film Festival October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Danny Boyle is no longer directing Bond 25.

The Manchester-born director’s axing was announced via the film franchise’s own social media channels, despite production scheduled to begin this December.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” said the post.





The news comes nearly three months to the day since Boyle was confirmed to direct the film, following months of speculation.

A statement said at the time: “We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

Daniel Craig will play the central role in the as-yet-untitled 25th Bond film. More

Boyle brought on the writer John Hodges – who has worked with him since his directorial debut Shallow Grave – to pen the screenplay and said before signing on that the producers would have to agree to their premise.

The movie is already well into the casting phase as a call for three roles was put out last month.

Bond news site MI6-HQ discovered the casting call which appeared to show the production was looking for the movie’s main villain, a female lead, and a henchman.

People are been sharing their reactions online:

Steven Soderbergh has already shot Bond 25. It’s up on iTunes now. pic.twitter.com/n0w3ElxeLt — Marcelo J. Pico (@MarceloJPico) August 21, 2018





Danny Boyle hadn't been off #Bond25 for two minutes before Film Twitter fell all over itself pitching Christopher Nolan for director. How imaginative! — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 21, 2018





Christopher McQuarrie directs one of the greatest action spy films of all time. "Hire him for BOND 25 so he can do the exact same thing again but just on a different franchise!" Y'all are so redundant. — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) August 21, 2018





Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 after playing the role in four movies prior: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Other directors who were reportedly in contention for the job included David Mackenzie, Denis Villeneuve and Yann Demange though it is unclear if the Eon and MGM will be looking at other options.

A James Bond fan website claims that Hodges’ script might be axed and the film’s production designer is on his way out too.

Some more changes that may be coming down the Bond 25 pipe:

– Mark Tildesley out as production designer

– Script by John Hodge is scrapped or being re-written — James Bond (@jamesbondlive) August 21, 2018





Bond 25 is expected in cinemas on 8 November 2019.

