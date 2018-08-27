Danny Boyle Quit Bond 25 Because He Refused to Kill 007, According to Reports

From Esquire

Daniel Craig's final turn at playing James Bond marks a pivotal moment in the franchise. When Craig took over the role, he transformed the character into a deeply human and flawed man rather than the cheesy caricature it had become in the Brosnan years. And now, when Craig hangs up his PP7, the franchise is once again in need of a reboot.

Fans are eager to see a new type of man or woman play Bond-and were disappointed when Idris Elba confirmed last week that he won't be the next 007. The antiquated themes of the post-British empire Bond, the womanizing, etc., are all bygones of a past era.

It's time for a James Bond of the 21st century, and as many fans suggested when Elba was a top candidate, the producers can just kill this version of the character when Craig leaves the franchise. Certainly no one would like to see the character dead more than Craig himself, who once said he'd rather slash his wrists than play James Bond again (he is).

This would make sense, too. When the James Bond we know dies, wouldn't it only make sense for another to take his place? The 007 number can be assigned to any M16 agent, and James Bond can be nothing more than an alias.

It's easy to do!

And, according to new reports, some Bond producers actually wanted to kill 007 at the end of the next movie. A source told The Sun that Craig and producer Barbara Broccoli wanted Bond to die in a "spectacular finale," which Danny Boyle said was "ridiculous."

“There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end,” a source told The Sun. “It would also leave it open for a twist in the next installment-either Bond hadn’t died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor.”

These are reportedly part of the "creative differences" that caused Boyle to quit as director of Bond 25.

Though Boyle would have likely made a great Bond movie, it's at least encouraging that the character might finally die at the end of the next movie.

