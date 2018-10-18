'Daredevil': Everything you need to know about Marvel's grittiest superhero before Season 3

Daredevil doesn’t always wear his super-suit. Which is a shame, because it’s very cool…

Daredevil Season 3 hits Netflix this week, and it’s likely to be the most talked-about superhero TV show, maybe one of the most talked-about TV shows in any genre, this autumn.

But if you’ve missed out on the Daredevil hype so far you can still join in the fun.

We’ve put together a handy guide to the show and the main characters so you can dive right into the gritty vigilante action without having to call your comic-geek pal to ask who everyone is.

Ben Affleck’s Daredevil this aint.

First up: Who is Daredevil?

Daredevil's secret identity: blind lawyer Matt Murdock

Daredevil, as a character, was a product of the extraordinary burst of creativity from Marvel Comics in the early Sixties that gave us Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor and most of the characters we know from The Avengers movies.

The victim of a childhood accident, Matt Murdock lost his sight. There’s a sort of myth that when we lose one sense the others are boosted to compensate.





Creators Stan Lee and Bill Everett took that idea and ran with it. Matt has a kind of ‘radar sense’ based on a combination of his remaining senses that enables him to ‘see’ his environment better than a sighted person, and even tell whether someone is lying from minor variations in their heart rate.

That comes in handy in Matt’s day job as a defence lawyer, but by night – when he dons his iconic red horned suit to become vigilante Daredevil – is when those powers are used to their fullest.

The son of a boxer, Daredevil is a skilled hand-to-hand combatant and has been trained in the ways of the ninja.

Daredevil: Lawyer, vigilante, superhero

It’s also relevant that, more than any other superhero he’s pretty religious, Daredevil’s deep moral sense is informed by his Catholic upbringing.

He’s played in the Netflix adaptation by British actor Charlie Cox, who you may have spotted in Boardwalk Empire or (briefly) Downton Abbey.

Next: Where is Daredevil set?

Daredevil often goes with an improvised costume – such as this one which looks to be made of a nun's habit?

One of the notable differences between Marvel superheroes and the denizens of the DC Universe is that while the likes of Superman and Batman are based in fictional cities such as Metropolis and Gotham City, Marvel’s heroes live and operate in (mostly) real-world locations.

Daredevil is one of the most geographically specific characters of the entire Marvel pantheon, defending the people of New York’s Hell’s Kitchen district and only rarely venturing beyond its borders.

Finally: who are the villains?

Any hero is only as exciting as his villain. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is widely regarded as the most compelling bad guy in the Marvel movies, and on TV there are few to match David Tennant, who as The Purple Man – nemesis of Daredevil’s fellow Netflix hero Jessica Jones – is frankly terrifying.

Daredevil’s hugely well-received first season matched him against a classic Marvel comics villain – The Kingpin. Played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who you might remember as that creepy guy who was full of bugs in Men In Black, The Kingpin, real name Wilson Fisk, is a formidable physical opponent but his real power is as a master manipulator and peddler of influence.

Matt managed to put the plus-sized gang boss behind bars by the end of Season One. Season two saw the introduction of gun-toting antihero The Punisher and mysterious assassin Elektra.

