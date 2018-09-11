'His Dark Materials' season 2 already in the works

From Digital Spy

The TV version of His Dark Materials has impressed the BBC so much that it's already conjured up a second season.

Filming officially got underway on the adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy novels in the last several weeks, but Deadline is reporting that the Beeb has put the wheels in motion for more episodes.

The second season will include eight more episodes, bringing back an incredible international cast led by Logan star Dafne Keen as the orphan Lyra as she travels in parallel realms of existence with the adventurer Lee Scoresby (Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Pullman's novels are being brought to the small screen by Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner, with scripts from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jack Thorne and The King's Speech's Tom Hooper directing the first two episodes.

Through Lyra's travels, she'll cross paths with Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) and his mysterious former lover Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson) as well as other colourful characters played by Black Mirror's Georgina Campbell, The Wire star Clarke Peters and Torchwood's Ian Gelder.

Last month, it was announced that The Strain star Ruta Gedmintas would also be joining the cast of His Dark Materials as the witch Serafina Pekkala.

"Philip Pullman created a magical universe filled with imagination and complexity that is a dream for me as an actor to delve in to, and I am so excited to be part of this incredible creative team bringing these books to the screen," she said at the time.

So far, no spoilers from set have leaked, likely because the production is employing a Magisterium in order to keep all of the show's mystical secrets under lock and key for now.

