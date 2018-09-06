The dark new shows that might save the superhero genre

From Digital Spy

With superhero movies continuing to dominate the box office, and TV series rolling out across multiple platforms (including the Autumn launch of the streaming service DC Universe), we may be approaching a fork in the road where these shows enter a new, much darker phase.

In film, both Deadpool and Logan demonstrated that comic-book characters can pull in audiences for R-rated movies, so series were always bound to follow.

Sure enough, HBO has recently confirmed a series order for Damon Lindelof's new take on Alan Moore's classic graphic novel Watchmen, which although remaining 'canon', will be more akin to a re-imagining, rather than carbon-copy of the original.

Lindelof stated: "Some of the characters will be unknown, new faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes... and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks."

Plenty for Watchmen fans to either salivate or rage over – we know that Alan Moore has already washed his hands of the show, much as he dissed the cash-in Before Watchmen prequel graphic novels.

This is understandable, given the mediocre track record of previous adaptations of his work, including Zack Snyder's slavish movie recreation of Watchmen (2009), V for Vendetta (2005), The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) and From Hell (2001).

(The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen may also get a second chance as a series, although little has been heard recently of Fox's long-rumoured adaptation, which could take up some of the slack left by the premature end of Showtime's similarly-themed 2014-16 Penny Dreadful.)

Whether Lindelof can sway hardcore Watchmen aficionados of course depends on the end result, but, given the critical praise for his take on Tom Perrotta's The Leftovers, he at least stands a chance of cracking it. Lindelof certainly hasn't stinted in casting, with a cast that includes veteran heavy-hitters Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Frances Fisher and Louis Gossett Jr.

Currently, all that's certain is that Watchmen will be a long way from the relatively family friendly antics of series such as Supergirl, Agents of SHIELD, The Flash, Agent Carter and Legends of Tomorrow. Even ostensibly edgier shows such as Gotham and Black Lightning are likely to pale in comparison.