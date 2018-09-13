‘Into the Dark’ Trailer: Blumhouse Teases A Year’s Worth of Horrific Holidays on Hulu — Watch

Get ready for 12 months’ worth of scary celebrations, as the Blumhouse-produced horror series “Into the Dark” debuts its first tease of what’s to come beginning October 5. The Hulu originals, helmed by unique writer/directors, will tackle a key holiday for the next year, beginning (naturally) with Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more.

The first episode, “The Body,” stars Tom Bateman, Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Hull, Aurora Perrineau and Ray Santiago, and was written by Paul Fischer and Paul Davis and directed by Davis. The official synopsis: “A sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.” It’ll also world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on September 21st.

The second installment, entitled “Flesh and Blood,” focuses on Thanksgiving, and was written by Louis Ackerman and directed by Patrick Lussier. Starring Dermot Mulroney, Diana Silvers, Tembi Locke and Meredith Salenger, the official synopsis is “Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia, has not left the house since her mother’s unsolved murder. On the eve of Thanksgiving, anniversary of the murder, Kimberly begins to suspect that she is in danger in this horror/thriller. Is Kimberly going mad cloistered in a home she can’t bring herself to leave; or is the safe harbor of home and doting father a dangerous mirage?” “Flesh and Blood” is set to premiere November 2.

Subsequent episodes will continue to roll out over the course of the year, tackling both obvious and obscure celebrations. The fun begins October 5 on Hulu. Check out the teaser trailer below.

