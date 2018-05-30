Dave Bautista confirms he's back as Drax for 'Avengers 4' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

Dave Bautista might be getting in a little trouble with Disney after confirmed his return as Drax in both Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The actor revealed this detail during an interview with Collider, explaining what he said to his friends who had contacted him after seeing Avengers: Infinity War.

If you haven’t seen the latest MCU movie then STOP reading here, but for those who have, you will remember that Drax was among the superheroes whose life supposedly comes to an end after Thanos successfully fills his gauntlet with Infinity Stones.

“I got a lot of texts saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re dead, your character is dead,'” Bautista said.

Several Guardians disintegrated in Avengers: Infinity War, including Drax, Mantis, and Star-Lord More

“They were really like heartbroken and I was like ‘I’m gonna be in [Avengers] 4. I’m gonna be in Guardians 3.’ I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, yeah but somehow I’m going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back.”

Rocket is the only Guardian left alive by the end of Infinity War (and Nebula), but Gamora was killed by her father Thanos in order to obtain the Soul Stone and Star-Lord, Mantis, Teen Groot and Drax disintegrated, potentially into the Quantum Realm.

Of course, there couldn’t really be a third Guardians film without the team so it was inevitable that they would be brought back in Avengers 4, and with Captain Marvel being introduced Brie Larson may well make an appearance in it too.

Carol Danvers teams up with the Guardians on several occasions in the comic books so it would be a fan treat to see them in action on the big screen.

The film might also see Mark Hamill join the cast after the Star Wars actor hung out with director James Gunn over the weekend.

