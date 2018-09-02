Dave Bautista May Not Return For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: “I Don’t Know If I Want To Work For Disney”

Bad news for Drax fans: Dave Bautista might not be coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bautista remained open and honest about his feelings on Disney and how they fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after controversial tweets surfaced. He continues to defend the director and when the British talk show host asked about the future of his involvement in the franchise, specifically the third installment he said, “It’s a bitter-sweet conversation — um, no it’s a bitter-bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn.”

“They’re putting the movie off,” he added. “It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

Kevin Hart, who was also a guest on the show, jokingly chimed in, “I’ll tell you what… I don’t want to be here when gets upset so I suggest we change the subject.

This shouldn’t be a surprise as Bautista hasn’t been shy about his feelings. He has come after Disney numerous times, saying that it has been pretty “nauseating” to work for the Mouse House. “I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel,” he said on the talk show.

Ross pointed out, “That’s quite unusual in Hollywood.”

“I don’t think I’m your typical Hollywood guy,” Bautista responded.

As Bautista said, a small crew that was assembled for pre-production in Atlanta, GA on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been dismissed in the wake of Gunn’s firing. Perhaps it would be easy for Bautista to bow out since his character was one of the many victims of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap at the end of Avengers Infinity War. However, if he does leave the franchise, it would be a major loss as Drax is certainly a fan favorite… and the Guardians wouldn’t be the same without him.

Watch the interview below.

