Dave Bautista wants in on James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad 2'

It looks like James Gunn already has one squad member sorted for Suicide Squad 2.

Dave Bautista has thrown his substantial hat in the ring after news emerged that the former Guardians of the Galaxy helmsman could be jumping ship to the DC Extended Universe.

Gunn has been hired to write the second Suicide Squad movie, and may be in line to direct it too.

Leaping onto Twitter, Dave proclaimed: “Where do I sign up!”

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018





Bautista was among the most vocal defenders of Gunn after Disney fired him when a cache of bad taste tweets were unearthed by a right-wing activist and published online.

They found Gunn making jokes about rape and child abuse, and the Mouse House reacted swiftly by firing him from the planned Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which was just weeks from pre-production (it remains on hold, though it’s said Gunn’s script will still be used).

Former pro-wrestler Bautista called the prospect of working for Disney again ‘pretty nauseating’ after Gunn was dismissed, and has said he doesn’t know if he wants to work with the studio anymore.

Gunn was key to the success of the enjoyably off-beat previous movies, having written and directed both the first and second instalments.

He was also massively popular among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who were shocked at Disney’s decision.

Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy (Credit: Disney) More

A petition to reinstate him quickly gained nearly 420,000 signatures.

But Disney remained steadfast, saying in a statement: “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’s Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Gunn said at the time: “For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it.

“Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.”

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

Gunn would be taking on a tricky job with Suicide Squad 2, however.

David Ayer directed the first movie, and while much bluster about it was made prior to its release – with many of the stars getting themselves tattoos to commemorate their experience – it was a stylistic and narrative mess, and critics took it to the cleaners.

Starring Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as the Joker, it still did decent box office business, however, making nearly $750 million worldwide.

Read more

Venom is too much hero, not enough villain

First look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Stan Lee plays down elder abuse talk



