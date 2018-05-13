‘David Attenborough was robbed!’: BAFTA 2018 viewers outraged as Blue Planet II loses out on TV award

Blue Planet II fans were left in shock after the much-loved documentary series missed out on a BAFTA TV gong.

“Disgusted” viewers threatened to switch channels after Sir David Attenborough and the team lost out on Best Specialist Factual to Basquiat – Rage To Riches.

The BBC 2 film, which documented the life of US artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, fought off competition from Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain, Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Agents and Blue Planet II.

Attenborough fans couldn’t believe the decision, with many accusing BAFTA judges of “robbing” the famous naturalist.

One viewer tweeted: “Rest assured I am on the internet within minutes of Blue Planet II not winning Specialist Factual, registering my disgust throughout the world #BAFTAs2018.”

Another posted: “You know the world is going to s*** when Love Island wins a BAFTA and Blue Planet 2 doesn’t #BAFTATV.”

Actually cannot believe we live in a world where Love Island won a BAFTA but Blue Planet II that is actively changing the way we exist with our planet didn’t win what its nominated for #BAFTATV — b ✨ (@iambri_97) May 13, 2018

WTF? Blue Planet II, a documentary which has literally changed almost everyone's lives loses to a documentary about Basquiat watched by no one?



I think I'm don't with the #BAFTATV awards for the night. — Tom Green 📻 (@TomDGreen) May 13, 2018

Really BAFTA? I mean really? Not 'Blue Planet II', a programme that actually changed the world? Jeez what a bunch of idiots. #BAFTATV — radioactiveman (@pegasuszapper) May 13, 2018

Blue Planet has been robbed!! What an abomination. #BAFTATV — Megan Blunden (@xomeganblunden) May 13, 2018

But the popular show wasn’t completely snubbed and picked up Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment award for a scene in which a mother pilot whale was captured grieving.

Blue Planet’s snub wasn’t the only shock of the night after Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks lost out to Casualty for Soap and Continuing Drama.

Other big winners included Peaky Blinders, which took home Drama Series, Britain's Got Talent won Entertainment Programme and Brían F. O'Byrne and Vanessa Kirby took home Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.

Molly Windsor beat Claire Foy to be crowned Leading Actress for Three Girls while Sean Bean was crowned Leading Actor for his role in Broken