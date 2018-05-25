David Cross Latest ‘Arrested Development’ Star To Apologize To Jessica Walter; Show’s UK Press Tour Canceled

Arrested Development‘s David Cross says he “will unequivocally apologize” to his fellow cast member Jessica Walter over comments made to The New York Times.

During a heated interview, published Wednesday by The Times, Walter was brought to tears as she recalled being verbally harassed on-set by Jeffrey Tambor. It happened as part of a discussion in which the cast talked openly about the accusations of sexual misconduct against Tambor on the set of Transparent, allegations which Tambor has denied. Jason Bateman and Tony Hale apologized to Walter today via Twitter, for basically coming to Tambor’s defense.

“I will unequivocally apologize to Jessica,” Cross told Gothamist. “I’m sorry that we behaved the way we behaved,” Cross said before addressing Tambor’s actions.

“I think what Jeffrey did was egregious and there was a little bit of cruelty to it, which I have a real issue with…I’m not going to defend what Jeffrey did at all, because I would never do that. I’ve never seen anybody do that to that level and that’s just not right. There’s just no excuse for behaving like that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Netflix has canceled an upcoming planned UK press tour for Arrested Development in the wake of the backlash.

“We had planned to have most of the Arrested Development cast in London this week to support the launch of the new season and meet fans,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “At this time we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the UK but hope to bring the cast back at another time.”

Stay tuned.

Related stories

'The Ranch' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date; Includes Danny Masterson's Final Episodes

Attorney Gloria Allred, Subject Of Emmy-Contending Doc, On Bill Cosby Sentencing, Friars Roast & 'Seeing Allred'

Netflix Passes Disney For Top Media Market Value, Hitting New Milestone