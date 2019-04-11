David Harbour: Millie Bobby Brown and I argue 'like father-daughter' on 'Stranger Things' set

David Harbour – AKA Jim Hopper from Stranger Things – has revealed the adorable way he and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays telekinetic teen Eleven, hang out on set of the hit Netflix show.

Harbour, who stars as the lead in new comic book movie reboot Hellboy, spoke to Yahoo about how the on-screen adopted family befriended each other when the cameras weren’t rolling on the hotly anticipated upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things.

“She’s just wacky… we have an almost father-daughter relationship where like, she’s so precocious, and I’m such a grumpy curmudgeon, that it’s just us kind of arguing with each other,” explained Harbour, when asked about his favourite memories from the set of the upcoming season, which is set to be released on Netflix on 4 July 2019.

“I care about her a lot and I think she’s making some good decisions and some bad decisions, and I’m very able to voice that to her and she’s very able to argue back with me,” he reveals.

On his favourite memory from shooting the third season together, he revealed, “It’s being in the makeup trailer together, in the morning, and just sort of going over the things that are happening with our lives. And she’s very interested in my romantic life too, which I’m annoyed by to no end… it’s really just that dynamic of like us as fake father and daughter, just like playing that up in real life.”

Sounds like a reality show waiting to happen, if you ask us.

Before then, you can get your fill of freaky otherworldly creatures by seeing Harbour as the title hero in the new Hellboy reboot: the actor recently revealed to Yahoo that the new adaptation of the Dark Horse comic is darker than the previous Guillermo Del Toro version, and “ridiculously gory”.

