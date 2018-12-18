David Harbour teases new 'Hellboy' poster with full horns ahead of trailer drop

A new Hellboy poster has arrived ahead of the trailer dropping this Thursday.

The new one-sheet features David Harbour in all his demonic antihero glory with his character’s horns framing a crown of flames.

Fans of the Dark Horse comic and the original live-action film franchise will know that Hellboy is the son of the demon Azazel and the witch Sarah Hughes as well as the unwilling harbinger of the Apocalypse, Anung Un Rama.

His horns and fiery crown are symbols of his demonic heritage, and of course his hooves and red skin, but he is more often depicted with his horns sawn off and filed down.

As a child, Hellboy was raised in secret by the U.S. government and trained to be a paranormal investigator but in this new movie, we will see him take on an ancient sorceress hellbent on revenge and the destruction of humanity.

This powerful, medieval witch called Nimue and played by Milla Jovovich in the film with Ian McShane playing Trevor Bruttenholm, Hellboy’s adoptive father and founder of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD).

Daniel Dae Kim plays Ben Daimio, a Japanese-American military member of the BPRD who has the ability to turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain.





Kim secured the role after Ed Skrein dropped out after discovering the ethnicity of the character.

American Honey star Sasha Lane plays Alice Monaghan, a woman with magical powers after being kidnapped by fairies as a baby with Brian Gleeson playing Merlin and Sophie Okonedo playing the seer Lady Hatton.

Hellboy is scheduled for release on April 12, 2019

