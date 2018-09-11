David Henrie of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Thanks TSA After He’s Caught With Loaded Gun at LAX

It’s not often that people express thanks after being arrested, but “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum David Henrie did just that Monday, after being arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for carrying a loaded gun.

Henrie, who starred alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel series, tweeted his appreciation for the TSA following his arrest.

The actor also apologized for any trouble the incident caused, adding, “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.”

According to Henrie, he “unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport.”

The actor went on to acknowledge that the safety laws that the TSA upholds “are in place to protect our beautiful county.”

Henrie concluded that he’s “thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

The airport’s public information officer told TheWrap that Henrie was arrested at Terminal 2 at 9:05 a.m. Monday when he tried to enter the screening process with a loaded firearm in his carry-on luggage.

Henrie was arrested by Airport Police for possession of a loaded firearm and booked into LAPD Pacific Division Jail where he was later released pending a court date.

Read Henrie’s full message below.

