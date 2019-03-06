David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up to save the world in the 'Good Omens' trailer

David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up to save the world from imminent apocalypse in the official trailer for new Amazon Video adaption, Good Omens.

Based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, who also wrote the television adaption, the show will see an angel played by Sheen and a demon played by Tennant forced to team up to find the anti-christ and stop Armageddon. Along the way the pair encounter creatures from heaven, hell, and a few humans who help and hinder their quest.

The show also features a top-notch cast, including Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Frances McDormand as the voice of God, and Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of Satan.

In a recent interview with Variety, Gaiman said that the process of bringing his novel to screen took two years and that he only did it because it was co-author Pratchett’s dying wish.

“I didn’t in any real sense of the word have two years of my life to give up to make this, so I wouldn’t have done it if Terry hadn’t died and given me this as his last request.”

And if star David Tennant is to be trusted, the series promises to entertain. He told the Guardian in an interview last month that the series promises to be, “Absurdly good fun.”

Here’s the synopsis: Good Omens is based on the beloved book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman which follows an unlikely duo, a fussy Angel (Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex) and a loose-living Demon (David Tennant, Doctor Who) who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

Good Omens will be released in its entirety on Amazon Video on 31 May.



