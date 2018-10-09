David Tennant's Initial Reaction To Hearing Jodie Whittaker Being Casted As The First Female "Doctor Who" BUILD Clip Requests 100% 10 David Tennant's Initial Reaction To Hearing Jodie Whittaker Being Casted As The First Female "Doctor Who" Screen reader support enabled. David Tennant's Initial Reaction To Hearing Jodie Whittaker Being Casted As The First Female "Doctor Who" Jonathan Tejeda has joined the document.
Actor David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor in the iconic sci-fi series "Doctor Who," shares his reaction to the casting of his friend, Jodie Whittaker.