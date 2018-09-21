Dax Shepard defends wife Kristen Bell smoking weed after fans say it mocks his sobriety

Dax Shepard has come to the defence of his wife Kristen Bell, after she revealed that she smokes pot around him, despite Shepard being a recovering addict.

She told Marc Maron on the WFT podcast that it ‘doesn’t seem to bother him’.

“If I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?” she said.

“(He believes) you shouldn’t leave Earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy,” she went on,

“He doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided, within reason, that they’re not acting like a complete schmuck. He’s fine if people do things.

“He likes drugs and alcohol. He just is aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

Following the comments, she received some pretty hefty flack, suggesting that smoking or taking other drugs around someone who is now sober is insensitive, and could lead to a relapse.

Shepard ditched drugs and alcohol 14 years ago, but quickly shut down those taking aim at Bell, who he married in 2013.

That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real! https://t.co/2X6WzhH2cT — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 19, 2018





I love the presumption that you know more about my sobriety than me. Been sober 14 years and with her 11 of those. Point your judgement in the mirror. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 19, 2018





Either is weed in California. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 20, 2018





Some things would be a no-go, however.

Yeah, she could most definitely NOT do lines in front of me 🙂 — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 19, 2018





Talking about his issues in an interview with Playboy in 2012, he said: “I just loved to get f***ed-up — drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything.

“Mostly, my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday, I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”

