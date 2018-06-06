All the DC movies coming your way in 2018 and beyond

From Digital Spy

Superhero movies are a thing these days apparently. And while Marvel leads the way in the humongo cinematic-universe stakes, DC and Warner Bros are now hot on its heels, having announced a whole raft of titles coming to you in the next few years.

We've made a handy round-up so you don't lose track of your Wonder Women or your Batmen. And we'll keep it updated every time there's news, so you can pop back for a complete guide to the DCEU.

2018

Aquaman release date December 14, 2018

Director: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe

It's intrigue under the sea with the former Khal Drogo.

2019

Shazam! release date April 5, 2019

Director: David F Sandberg

Starring: TBC

The first cinematic adventure of DC's classic Superman analogue.

Wonder Woman 2 release date November 1, 2019

Director: Patty Jenkins

Starring: Gal Gadot

The hotly anticipated follow-up to Jenkins's hit movie is expected to jump ahead in Diana's story – although alternate rumours say it will be set in the present day or the 1980s.

2020

Untitled DC Movie release date February 14, 2020

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Cyborg release date April 3, 2020