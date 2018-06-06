All the DC movies coming your way in 2018 and beyond

Superhero movies are a thing these days apparently. And while Marvel leads the way in the humongo cinematic-universe stakes, DC and Warner Bros are now hot on its heels, having announced a whole raft of titles coming to you in the next few years.
We've made a handy round-up so you don't lose track of your Wonder Women or your Batmen. And we'll keep it updated every time there's news, so you can pop back for a complete guide to the DCEU.
2018
Aquaman release date December 14, 2018
Director: James Wan
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe
It's intrigue under the sea with the former Khal Drogo.
2019
Shazam! release date April 5, 2019
Director: David F Sandberg
Starring: TBC
The first cinematic adventure of DC's classic Superman analogue.
Wonder Woman 2 release date November 1, 2019
Director: Patty Jenkins
Starring: Gal Gadot
The hotly anticipated follow-up to Jenkins's hit movie is expected to jump ahead in Diana's story – although alternate rumours say it will be set in the present day or the 1980s.
2020
Untitled DC Movie release date February 14, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Cyborg release date April 3, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: Ray Fisher
The solo Justice League film cycle gets around to Fisher's young part-man, part-machine hero.
Untitled DC Movie release date June 5, 2019
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Green Lantern Corps release date July 24, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Two Green Lanterns – Hal Jordan and John Stewart – are rumoured to star in this Ryan Reynolds-free film.
Unknown release dates
The Batman
Director: Matt Reeves
Starring: Ben Affleck, JK Simmons, Joe Manganiello, Jeremy Irons
This will be the first solo outing for Affleck's older, Superman-punching Dark Knight... if the actor-director doesn't get cold feet, that is.
Suicide Squad 2
Director: Gavin O'Connor
Starring: TBC
David Ayer's attached to Gotham City Sirens (see below) so he probably won't have time to head up this sequel slated for 2019. Adam Cozad, who wrote The Legend of Tarzan, is working on the script.
The Flash: Flashpoint
Director: TBC
Starring: Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Ray Fisher, Billy Crudup
Miller goes solo in the adventures of the fastest man alive.
Man of Steel 2
Director: TBC
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams
A second, Batman-less outing for Cavill's Superman is in the works, and there are whispers that Warner Bros wants Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn behind the camera.
Black Adam
Director: TBC
Starring: Dwayne Johnson
Shazam! isn't out yet and The Rock is already planning a spin-off for his sometimes-sympathetic villain.
Nightwing
Director: Chris McKay
Starring: TBC
Batman's former sidekick Robin strikes out alone as DC's most famous posterior, the hero Nightwing.
Batgirl
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
A film centring around Batman's protégé Barbara Gordon was originally announced to be written and directed by Joss Whedon before he dropped out in early 2018.
Birds of Prey
Director: TBC
Starring: Margot Robbie
Cathy Yan is in talks to direct the all-female team movie, which will feature Harley Quinn and – most likely – Batgirl.
Deathstroke
Director: Gareth Evans
Starring: Joe Manganiello
There are early plans in the works for a Batman spin-off starring the one-eyed assassin, Deathstroke.
Justice League Dark
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
The team-up between DC's supernatural characters like Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing and Deadman is still happening – or will be once they finally manage to pin down a director.
Unitled Harley Quinn and Joker movie
Director: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa
Starring: Margot Robbie, Jared Leto
A team-up movie from the Crazy Stupid Love filmmakers that has described as a 'villainous rom-com'.
Untitled Joker solo movie
Director: TBC
Starring: Jared Leto
Warner Bros apparently can't get enough of Joker and Harley Quinn projects, with a movie starring Leto's clown prince of crime also reported to be in development.
Blackhawk
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: TBC
Spielberg has signed on to direct – surprise, surprise – a World War II-set movie about the titular fighter pilot and his Blackhawk Squadron.
Untitled non-DCEU Joker movie
Director: Todd Phillips (in talks)
Starring: TBC
Martin Scorsese is in talks to produce a standalone Joker origin story set in the early '80s.
