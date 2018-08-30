DC Universe Streaming Service Reveals Launch Date, New ‘Titan’ Images and ‘Young Justice’ Sneak Peek Clip — Watch

DC Entertainment has unveiled more details about its new DC Universe streaming service, including a launch date: Sept. 15, also known as “Batman Day.”

DC Universe announced the launch and gave specifics during a Wednesday afternoon livestream hosted by Kevin Smith. Also announced: The first major original series to come from DC Universe, “Titans,” will bow on Oct. 12. “Titans,” which has been ordered for 12 episodes, will unroll with one episode per week.

“Titans,” from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, centers on a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe, led by Robin/Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites). The band of heroes also includes Hawk/Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson) and Dove/Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly).

Warner Bros. TV also revealed that the world premiere screening of “Titans” would take place on Oct. 3 at New York Comic-Con. And it revealed more images from the series:

Meanwhile, hosts for DC Universe’s signature “DC Daily” entertainment news show will include actress Tiffany Smith, John Barrowman (“Arrow,” “Doctor Who”), Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”), and actress Harley Quinn Smith.

Other contributors to the show, which sounds to be a bit like G4’s “Attack of the Show” (which Barrowman frequently guest hosted), include comic book writer Sam Humphries, Geek & Sundry host Hector Navarro, Nerdist and Collider correspondent Clarke Wolfe, YouTuber Brian Tong, DC Movie News host Markeia McCarty, and actor John Kourounis.

And Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, the producers behind DC Universe’s revival of the animated “Young Justice,” a Season 3 dubbed “Young Justice: Outsiders,” previewed a new clip of the series:

The first two seasons of “Young Justice” will be available on DC Universe upon launch. Other animated titles will include “Batman Beyond” (1999), “Justice League” (2001-04) and “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” (2008-11).

Comics set to premiere with the digital subscription service include the first appearances of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Additionally available will be “Batman: Gothic,” “The Authority” series, “Green Arrow: Year One,” “Shazam,” “The New Teen Titans,” “Identity Crisis,” “The Batman Adventures,” “Jack Kirby’s New Gods,” and more DC titles.

Future DC Universe projects in the works also include the live-action “Doom Patrol,” from Berlanti, Johns, Schechter, and Jeremy Carver, and based on DC outcast superheroes including Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).

DC Universe will launch at $7.99 a month or $74.99 annually for users. Beyond original series. the service promises “classic TV series and films, a curated selection of digital comic books, breaking news, an expansive DC-centric encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests.”

