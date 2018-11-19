New Deadpool 2 cut mocks it for not being a Marvel film

From Digital Spy

Deadpool 2 will soon be back in cinemas in its new PG-13, family-friendly cut which will see the movie mocked for not being a proper Marvel outing.

The first trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool has landed, and it sees The Princess Bride's Fred Savage kidnapped by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Understandably, Savage isn't too impressed and tells Deadpool that he prefers Marvel movies.

"We are Marvel," Deadpool replies, leading to Savage saying: "Yeah, but you're, you know, Marvel licensed by Fox. It's like if The Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It's music, but it sucks."

Ouch.

The new version of Deadpool 2 has toned down the violence and swearing to change it from an R rating in the US to a PG-13, as well as adding eight new scenes.

Unfortunately, in the UK, Once Upon a Deadpool is still rated 15 like Deadpool 2 which is more to do with the classification differences in the UK. Sometimes, PG-13 ratings in the US still lead to 15 certificates in the UK, rather than family-friendly 12A ratings.

The release of the new cut will raise money for charity as Reynolds has confirmed that $1 from every ticket sold for the re-cut will go to the F**k Cancer campaign, which will be temporarily re-named 'Fudge Cancer' for the purposes of tie-in fundraising.

Deadpool 2's original cut is available now on digital download, DVD and Blu-ray. Once Upon A Deadpool is set to hit cinemas in the US on December 12 and in the UK on December 11.

