Deadpool 2 cut a post-credit scene showing Wade 'kill baby Hitler'

It’s been reported that a post-credit scene showing Deadpool killing baby Hitler was cut from the new movie.

According to MCU Cosmic, the scene would have been the fifth to appear during the end credits and showed Ryan Reynolds’ antihero travel back in time to a newborn baby ward to visit one A. Hitler.

The website claims Deadpool deliberates whether to go through with the murder, eventually choosing to do it by strangulation.

Test audiences allegedly found the scene too uncomfortable so it seems 20th Century Fox chose to cut it rather than cause outrage.





The new film welcomes Josh Brolin to the cast as Cable, a time-travelling mutant from the future who goes back in time to kill a different child,played byHunt for the Wilderpeople’s breakout star Julian Dennison, and it’s up to Deadpool to stop him.

Brolin told Yahoo Movies that he was “scared” to do the role having already appeared as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and taking centre-stage in the latest film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Also in the cast is Zazie Beetz who plays Domino and member of the X-Force, made up of Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Rictor (Bill Skarsgard), and Pete Wisdom (Rob Delaney).

Reynolds believes that after this movie, the third Deadpool film will be replaced by an X-Force movie instead.

Deadpool 2 is out in cinemas on Tuesday, May 15

