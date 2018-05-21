Deadpool 2 finally dethrones Avengers: Infinity War with £220 million opening

The Avengers have finally been knocked of their perch, as Deadpool 2 opened to a sturdy box office haul over the weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War slipped to number two in the US box office chart with Deadpool taking the top slot, along with takings of $300 million (around £223 million) worldwide.

Sadly, it didn’t quite top the first movie’s opening, which held the record for the most money made from an R-rated movie in its opening weekend, making $125 million in the US, compared with the first Deadpool‘s $132.4 million.

But it’s still a respectable sum for Fox (though slightly behind the predicted domestic sum of $130 million), with the movie providing the studio with a record opening overseas with $176.3 million, beating previous record-holder X-Men: Days of Future Past, which made $174 million in 2014.





The first Deadpool movie set the bar extremely high for the sequel, however, making $783 million worldwide, a huge haul for an R-rated film.

And going ahead, Deadpool 2 will continue to face competition from Avengers: Infinity War, which at $1.8 billion and counting after nearly four weeks on release, still has some life left in it.

There will also be Solo: A Star Wars Story arriving on May 24 in the UK.

Nevertheless, it’s a solid bow for Ryan Reynolds’ wise-cracking mercenary, who sets to assembling his mutant superhero supergroup the X-Force in this latest movie, in order to protect a young mutant from Josh Brolin’s Cable.

It’s out now across the UK.

