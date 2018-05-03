Deadpool 2 theme song by Celine Dion released online

After the last brilliant trailer for Deadpool 2, we figured it would be the last we’d see of the foul-mouthed superhero until his film’s released in a couple of weeks.

We were wrong.

As it turns out, Deadpool 2 has a theme song, it’s by Celine Dion (because who else would you get but the Canadian songstress who belted out the Titanic theme ‘My Heart Will Go On’?), it’s called Ashes, and it’s EPIC.

Deadpool shows up in the video, because of course he does, and you can watch it right here.





Now, we’re not entirely sure if that’s Deadpool in the costume or a professional dancer, but we’re leaning more towards the latter, unless Reynolds has been preparing for this moment for decades (we wouldn’t put it past him).

Dion and Deadpool, forget Infinity War, THIS is the most ambitious crossover of all time.

Here’s the official Deadpool 2 synopsis:

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing down when evil scientist Ajax (Ed Skrein) tortures, disfigures and transforms him into Deadpool. The rogue experiment leaves Deadpool with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor. With help from mutant allies Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Deadpool uses his new skills to hunt down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Deadpool 2 is released in the UK on 16 May





