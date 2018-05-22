'Deadpool 2' writers urge fans not to take mid-credit scenes too literally

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 tried to fix a few past mistakes in its mid-credit scenes but the writers have urged fans not to take them too literally.

The scenes show the eponymous hero borrowing Cable’s time-travelling device and going back to save Vanessa and Peter’s lives, as well as kill the X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of himself as well as Ryan Reynolds as he’s reading through Green Lantern for the first time.

Obviously, the first two changes would totally mess with the timeline of the movie, and the latter’s meta corrections would mean Reynolds’ Deadpool wouldn’t exist, but writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have said to take these comical additions with a pinch of salt.

Deadpool kills his X-Men Origins: Wolverine alter-ego in the sequel More

“It is a little subversive in that it kind of undercuts the actual movie itself. ‘Forget everything you just saw! Vanessa is alive again, Peter is alive again’ But at the same time, I think it fits with the Deadpool tone,” Reese told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I guess you could have said when Deadpool shot Ryan Reynolds, he himself should have disappeared. But that said, we’re not paying too close attention to time travel logic, because we don’t do that here.”

“It’s why Ryan is questioning if there will be a Deadpool 3, because there is no Ryan anymore,” Wernick added.





Reynolds had suggested that a third Deadpool movie would be replaced by an X-Force film instead, but those who have seen the film will wonder which heroes will make up the team.

However, the actor has done a U-turn and said that he hopes there will be a third film and he wants Wolverine to star in it.

“I badger Hugh Jackman weekly to put the claws back on,” Reynolds told Lorraine.

Deadpool 2 is in cinemas now

READ MORE

Deadpool 2 dethrones Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2 A-list cameo revealed

Deadpool 2’s funniest easter eggs