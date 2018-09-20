Deadpool 2's Karan Soni: If Disney makes 'Deadpool 3' it should be R-rated (exclusive)

With Disney soon to complete its purchase of 20th Century Fox, fans have begun to imagine what the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like when the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool are thrown into the mix.

Deadpool 2 star Karan Soni, who plays taxi driver Dopinder in both of the Ryan Reynolds-fronted superhero films, has also dreamt about this harmonious Marvel future. However, he thinks that if the “Merc With a Mouth” does team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, future Deadpool films should stay true to the franchise’s trend-setting R-rated roots.

“I just can’t imagine us doing [another Deadpool film] that’s not like that, I just can’t imagine that,” Soni tells Yahoo Movies UK while promoting the DVD and Blu-ray release of Deadpool 2.

“Unless that would be like a ‘bit’. If that could be like a fourth-wall-break kind of bit where Deadpool knows he’s being censored, I guess that could be kind of cool. But again, you’re talking to someone who didn’t have the script until the day before filming so I’m the last person to know.”

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most adult MCU films yet, earning a 12 rating, but that’s about as far as Marvel Studios has dared push it so far. Should Deadpool join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disney, Soni hopes the studio doesn’t mess with the winning formula.

“Essentially I just hope that the teams, the writing teams, stay in that same world because they know the voice of the character really well and obviously Ryan’s such a big part of that.”

“But whatever they come up with, and if they would like me to be there then I would happily be there, and I hope [Deadpool] gets a trilogy, that would be great but if not then I’m just happy to have been part of it.”

We also spoke to the 29-year-old actor about how a bigger budget impacted the making of the sequel, whether he considered Dopinder “a stereotype”, and the secrecy involved on set.

Yahoo Movies UK: There’s always a big risk with sequels, with much more pressure from all fronts to deliver, so you must be so happy that everyone has embraced this one the same as the first?





Karan Soni: Yeah, I definitely had all those fears going into it because I don’t often prefer sequels, something always feels off about it always, and went into this experience with low expectations and then remember seeing it at the premiere for the first time and thinking ‘Wait, I think this is actually really good!’.

It’s also nice to know that other people have felt that way, too, so it’s pretty cool.

The sequel adds so many new elements to it that there is always a risk that it will become convoluted and lose it’s originality but writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Ryan (Reynolds) have balanced everything really well, haven’t they?

I’m good friends with the writers [Paul Wernick and Rhett Rheese] after doing the first movie and have been emailing them about it since we finished the first one but it’s really them and Ryan that should get all the credit for that because all of it is in the script and they worked through all of it and cracked the code and they did a great job.

With the first Deadpool, how aware were you of the character beforehand, where you a fan? Had you seen or heard about this test footage that had been leaked onto the internet before the film finally got a green light from the studio?

