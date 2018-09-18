Deadpool enlists Lorraine Kelly to open new Blockbuster Video

Blockbuster Video has made a return to the British high street thanks to Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking superhero Deadpool. TV superstar Lorraine Kelly opened up the brand new store which is open for two days only in Shoreditch, London to celebrate Deadpool 2’s Digital Download, Blu-ray™ and DVD release.

The store, which can be found at 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, is a recreation of the original chain that first opened in 1989, but in true Deadpool style there’s only one movie gracing the shelves: Deadpool 2.

With every shelf stacked full with copies of Deadpool 2, the red-suited Merc is giving away copies to any fan able to track down their original Blockbuster Video membership card, allowing them to queue jump and claim their limited-edition VHS case containing a digital download code for the film.

But those unable to track down their blue and yellow laminated membership cards have another chance to claim a copy, by displaying their superpower to the cashier, inspired by the film’s X Force audition scenes. This will entitle you to a Superhero Edition membership card and a copy of Deadpool 2. Other retro treats will also be up for grabs.

Deadpool 2 is available on Digital Download, Blu-ray™ and DVD now.

