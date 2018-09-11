Deadpool is reopening Blockbuster in the UK to flog 'Deadpool 2'

Be quick, Blockbuster will only be open for 2 days. (20th Century Fox)

Blockbuster Video will make a super duper return to the British high street this month thanks to Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking superhero Deadpool, and the home entertainment release of Deadpool 2.

A brand new Blockbuster Video store will open for two days only in Shoreditch, London on Monday, 17 September to celebrate Deadpool 2’s Digital Download, Blu-ray and DVD release.

The store will be a recreation of the original chain that first opened in 1989, but in true Deadpool style there’s only one movie gracing the shelves…. Deadpool 2.

With every shelf stacked full with copies of Deadpool 2, the red-suited Merc will be giving away copies to any fan able to track down their original Blockbuster Video membership card, allowing them to queue jump and claim their limited-edition VHS case containing a digital download code for the film.

So unless you possess Cable’s ability to time travel, you’d better take a deep dive into that man-drawer or start rooting around those track pants you haven’t worn since 1994.

There are 1989 free copies of Deadpool 2 up for grabs, recognising the year that the rental chain opened on the UK high street, on Walworth Road in Kennington, London.

But those unable to track down their blue and yellow laminated membership cards will have another chance to claim a copy, by displaying their superpower to the cashier, inspired by the film’s X Force audition scenes. This will entitle you to a Superhero Edition membership card and a copy of Deadpool 2. Other retro treats will also be up for grabs.

Blockbuster Video is making a Super Duper return to the UK on 17 September 2018 celebrating the release of Deadpool 2 on Digital Download, Blu-ray™ and DVD (20th Century Fox) More

At its peak Blockbuster Video was a global behemoth with 9,000 stores worldwide and 528 in the UK alone but the change in the home entertainment landscape saw all stores shut from 2010 onwards, with the last UK store shutting in December 2013.

One sole Blockbuster Video remains in the world today in Bend, Oregon, a town in the USA where many residents struggle to get internet, with the store recently becoming something of a tourist attraction.

Time travel and nostalgia are core themes of Deadpool 2, which sees Cable travelling back in time for revenge, and ultimately Deadpool himself travelling back in time to right some wrongs.

Blockbuster will be open for two days from 17 September at 133 Bethnal Green Road.

