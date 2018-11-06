'Deadwood' movie begins filming revealing original returning cast

Cameras are now rolling on the long-awaited Deadwood movie, with many of the show’s original stars now confirmed.

12 stars of the pivotal western drama will be back to reprise their roles, including British star Ian McShane as saloon and brothel owner Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock.

They will be joined by Molly Parker as Alma, Paula Malcolmson as Trixie, Dayton Callie as Charlie Utter, Breaking Bad’s Anna Gunn as Martha and John Hawkes as Sol Star.

Also back will be Robin Weigert who regularly stole scenes as ‘Calamity’ Jane Canary.

Sadly, the movie did not begin production in time to feature the late Powers Boothe, who played the ruthless Cy Tolliver.

Boothe died last year at the age of 68 from pancreatic cancer, but according to reports ‘his absence is not ignored’.

So far, there is only one new cast-member to be announced – Jade Pettyjohn, playing a character called Caroline.

The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series was unexpectedly axed after three seasons, running from 2004 to 2006 over 36 episodes.

A movie project has been floating around ever since, with plans finally confirmed in November last year.

Series creator David Milch has penned the script, with Daniel Minahan, who directed episodes of the original series, along with Game of Thrones and Six Feet Under, behind the camera.

Per the official synopsis, the film will follow ‘the indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought’.

It’s reportedly slated to premiere in spring, 2019.

