'Deadwood' movie debuts its deadly teaser trailer

From being a distant, unlikely possibility to having an actual trailer, the Deadwood movie has come a long way in a pretty short period of time.

And now, we can see what has become of the denizens of Deadwood, South Dakota since they were abandoned by HBO in 2006.

Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen is – somehow – still breathing, and as laconic as ever, and the town still appears to be an extraordinarily dangerous place to be.

Timothy Olyphant is reprising his role as principled sheriff Seth Bullock, Molly Parker is back as Alma, John Hawkes as Sol Star and Breaking Bad’s Anna Gunn as Martha Bullock.

Not a great deal is known yet about how the film will pick up the pieces from the show’s third season (it was abruptly cancelled before its fourth), but its producer Carolyn Strauss, also an exec on the likes of Game of Thrones, The Wire and Treme for HBO, told Entertainment Weekly it’s ‘about the passage of time’.

“The toll of time on people. It’s mellowed some people and hardened others,” she said. “And it’s about the town’s maturing and becoming part of the Union and what that event sets in motion, in a very personal way for the people that it brings in town and what ensues.

“The time has taken its greatest toll on [Al] Swearengen. He’s the person who really drove so much of the life of the town and there’s a sense of that power waning somewhat, and what ensues of that is a big part of the story.”

The movie will premiere on HBO on May 31.



