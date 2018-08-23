Death Note sequel being developed by Netflix

From Digital Spy

Director Adam Wingard's 2017 neo-noir supernatural thriller Death Note is getting a sequel.

Controversial at the time of release, the film was a Netflix original production and loosely adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name. It starred Nat Wolff, Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe, Shea Whigham and Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix are now attempting to transport their TV show-based success over to the feature film department. Currently, the likes of Orange is the New Black and Stranger Things are overshadowing anything produced by feature filmmakers.

However, the streaming colossus appreciates success when it sees it and Wingard's movie was deemed a "sizeable" triumph by the company's chief content officer Ted Sarandos. Greg Russo has now been hired to pen the sequel's script.

Death Note was targeted by whitewashing allegations following its release, but Netflix producer Roy Lee came out in defence of the movie.

He said: "I can understand the criticism... if our version of Death Note was set in Japan and [featured] characters that were Japanese-named or of Japanese ancestry. It is an interpretation of that story in a different culture, so there are going to be some obvious changes.

"Some people will like them, some people may not. [The changes] make it more appealing to the US or to the English-language market."

Death Note is available to stream on Netflix.

