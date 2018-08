Watch Robert De Niro in full flow in this exclusive new look at one of the iconic Russian Roulette scenes in The Deer Hunter. To celebrate the film’s 40th Anniversary, Michael Cimino’s epic masterpiece The Deer Hunter has been stunningly restored with a brand new 4k restoration, releasing on Blu-ray, The Collector’s Edition and EST 20 August, and on 4K Ultra HD 15 October.