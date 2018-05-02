Deleted 'Black Panther' Scene Shows Daniel Kaluuya And Danai Gurira Facing Off

A deleted scene from “Black Panther” that sheds some light on the relationship between Okoye and W’Kabi is making the rounds online.

The scene indicates that the characters, played by Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya, respectively, are actually married. It would have come after King T’Challa aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) was killed by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

“This is what you would have me leave the Dora for, to bring our children into this world where they become conquerors?” Okoye asks in the scene.

“Yes. Our children will be leaders of a truly free world, not just a tiny country where we have to hide everything that makes us great,” W’Kabi says. “There will be war and death but in the end, it will be beautiful. And Wakanda will stand tall.”

In an introduction to the scene, director Ryan Coogler says it was something he “was incredibly proud of as a director but didn’t work inside of the confines of our film.” He added that it would have shown the audience some of the history of the tension between Okoye and W’Kabi.

Well, in the final iteration or not, we’re just lucky we got to see it at all.