'Demons of the Punjab' recap: A moving 'Doctor Who' love story set in the midst of a historic tragedy

The sixth episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Demons of the Punjab’:

What’s it about? “Family history and time travel: very tricky”, says the Doctor. And so it proves, as a trip to the Punjab for Yaz’s grandmother’s wedding – on the day of the Partition of India – takes a tragic turn.

Verdict: When Doctor Who launched in 1963, one of its central remits was to, in the words of founding father Sydney Newman, “bring history alive for the young”.

In that sense, at least, Demons of he Punjab is a solidly traditional Doctor Who story (though in the 1960s, of course, the 1947 Partition of India would barely have felt like history at all). And yet, in another way, it feels like a new departure for the show: part of showrunner Chris Chibnall’s efforts – like last month’s Rosa – to bring new voices to a series that, for all its cosmic scope, has traditionally consisted of stories told by white English men.

Doctor Who: Demons of the Punjab (BBC) More

You can argue all you like about whether it’s Doctor Who’s job to do fly the rainbow flag for diversity – and many people are doing just that on the bottom half of the internet right now – but it’s hard to deny that the results have brought a genuinely fresh perspective to a franchise that, after 55 years, you might have thought had seen and done it all.

Besides, what really separates Demons of the Punjab from the historical Doctor Who stories of the 1960s has less to do with race than the fact that it’s a love story: a subcontinental Romeo and Juliet, in which a pair of star cross’d lovers – Yaz’s grandmother Umbreen (Amita Suman), a Muslim, and Prem (Shane Zaza), a Hindu – try to overcome the accident of birth that threatens to rend them apart, with tragic consequences.

It is also – poignantly, for an episode shown in the 100th anniversary of the armistice – about the fate of one young man: an anthem for a doomed youth, complete with vivid red poppies growing in the killing fields. As such, it’s a Doctor Who story with a rare weight of sadness, and a fatalistic sense that our usually irrepressible hero can only stand impotently by and watch tragic events take their course.

Doctor Who: Demons of the Punjab (BBC) More

Writer Vinay Patel – whose CV includes the powerful, Bafta-winning BBC film Murdered By My Father – offers a moving exploration of themes of identity and conflicted loyalties: the walls and borders that divide families, as well as nations. It’s also incredibly beautiful to look at, director Jamie Childs capturing the drowsy idyll of the rural Punjab in the hazy last moments before its rivers ran with blood. (It’s so sumptuous and cinematic, in fact, you could almost not notice that they’ve managed to make a story about an event that displaced over 14 million people, and likely resulted in over a million deaths, with a small cast and minimal locations.)

It’s another outstanding score from Segun Akinola, too, combining sweeping, Maurice Jarre strings with elements of Eastern folk and devotional music, including an evocative vocal take on the Doctor Who theme.

Setting up the mystery of a broken watch that must never be fixed is a lovely way into the story (even if a stopped watch to symbolise a moment frozen in time is a fairly well-worn trope), and it’s nice to see Mandip Gill’s Yaz taking centre stage at last.

Story Continues