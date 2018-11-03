Derren Brown on failure, Trump and racists (Exclusive)

Illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown has been spellbinding audiences with his seemingly effortless yet utterly confounding stunts and experiments for the last two decades.

From his early days of Mind Control to the now infamous Russian Roulette stunt to his very own Thorpe Park ride – Brown has continually delivered the unexpected and could certainly never be accused of being a one trick pony.

And now, he’s jumped on the streaming trend, and switched from his longterm Channel 4 home to Netflix. Derren Brown: Sacrifice is a one-off Netflix special which explores one of the most prevalent issues of our time – immigration.

Brown takes a white American man Phil, with tepid views on immigrants and via various mind control exercise attempts to permanently altar his beliefs. Can Phil, a blue collar American who believes immigrants are taking his and his community’s jobs, be swayed to the point of laying down his life to save a Mexican immigrant?

It’s a compelling ride, and we sat down with Brown to find out more about the inspiration behind it and what’s next for Britain’s most famous hypnotist…

Sacrifice, seems very timely given the current political climate – was it inspired by a specific event or encounter?

I wanted a show that was relevant. It is ultimately a show that is about stepping outside of the narratives that we live by and the stories that we tell ourselves about who we are that just end up restricting us so and an example of those would be political narratives so you sort of have that right wing narrative that says is to protect the group and you keep the group strong and that might happen at the expense of weak individuals but the priority is the group and then the left wing urge and the liberal urge is to protect those weaker individuals even if that means overall stability suffers.

So while people get very polarised and think the other side must be mad, bad, wrong and so on, the reality is you need both. You need a dialogue between the two, and somewhere between the middle of that humanity and truth does emerge but it is complex and messy. This was a show about someone who steps outside of a narrow socio-political narrative and finding bigger and more human qualities – like kindness and humility.

Derren Brown in Sacrifice. (Netflix) More

There seems to be a shift away from just creating ‘good telly’ or even sensationalism – Sacrifice is very moralistic – why the shift?

I’ve always tried to avoid anything that’s just sensationalist for the sake of it I try to combine a strong dramatic hook that would make you want to watch the show with a subtext of a good, intelligent reason for doing it. So this is the same, the last show The Push was about someone getting killed whether you could persuade someone to murder – Sacrifice was about redemption – a more uplifting tale about saving a life even though it was a dark journey to get there. And doing something that would sit and resonate well in that time. But it isn’t a political show it’s about human qualities not political ones.

There is a scene in the quarry – and it doesn’t go as planned – unusual for you – you even said ‘I laid down the usual traps’ – do you see that as failure? How do you feel when things like that happen…

It is failure! But it’s failure that’s sort of OK. I don’t worry too much about it because there are other bits of the jigsaw puzzle that I can then turn to next. I can then get him back on track, even if that part didn’t quite go off as planned. If it failed at the very end then that would be very different, then we think OK this hasn’t worked, we can’t go back and do it again, that would be a much bigger problem and challenge.

I see it a bit like if you’re juggling you drop a ball occasionally because you have to remind people that it isn’t easy and there is a danger with a lot of the stuff I do, certainly the stuff I do on stage, if it all just works, it can detract actually from the finished product. Failure is interesting. I don’t mind when it happens. My main concern was that Phil was worried that he had let me and the team down. He thinks he is taking part in a completely different show and thought he might get disqualified. Phil was my main concern.

