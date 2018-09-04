Desiree Akhavan and Chloë Grace Moretz down for making a female Bond film, maybe a Hit-Girl one too (exclusive)

Forget about Danny Boyle and Daniel Craig, Desiree Akhavan and Chloë Grace Moretz want to make a female Bond movie.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post writer-director and star discussed the possibilities of making a 007 film during an interview with Yahoo Movies UK after learning that Boyle had quit his role as director of Bond 25.

“I would kill for it,” Akhavan said. “I think I could get Chloë Moretz as Jenny Bond.”

“Desi let’s do it,” Moretz added, “and do a female Bond though, throw Daniel Craig out, I got this. I can do it. ”

While the writer-director would be up for the Bond job she was disappointed to find out that the Scottish director had quit the project.

“I didn’t know that. He backed out?” she asked. “That makes me sad as a fan of him as a filmmaker. I would have killed to have seen that.”

Chloë Moretz played Hit-Girl opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular hero in the Kick-Ass franchise

It wasn’t the only action film that the Iranian-American filmmaker was interested in making; when a Hit-Girl solo movie was suggested she seemed keen.

Moretz played the assassin in two Kick-Ass movies but said earlier this year that she wasn’t interested in returning to the role.

“As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I kind of want to keep her there,” she said at Provincetown Film Festival during a conversation moderated by John Cooper (via IndieWire).

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz, left, and director Desiree Akhavan pose during a photocall for the screening of "Come as You Are" as part of the Champs Elysees Film Festival in Paris, France, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)