Desiree Akhavan and Chloë Grace Moretz down for making a female Bond film, maybe a Hit-Girl one too (exclusive)

Forget about Danny Boyle and Daniel Craig, Desiree Akhavan and Chloë Grace Moretz want to make a female Bond movie.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post writer-director and star discussed the possibilities of making a 007 film during an interview with Yahoo Movies UK after learning that Boyle had quit his role as director of Bond 25.
“I would kill for it,” Akhavan said. “I think I could get Chloë Moretz as Jenny Bond.”
“Desi let’s do it,” Moretz added, “and do a female Bond though, throw Daniel Craig out, I got this. I can do it. ”
While the writer-director would be up for the Bond job she was disappointed to find out that the Scottish director had quit the project.
“I didn’t know that. He backed out?” she asked. “That makes me sad as a fan of him as a filmmaker. I would have killed to have seen that.”
It wasn’t the only action film that the Iranian-American filmmaker was interested in making; when a Hit-Girl solo movie was suggested she seemed keen.
Moretz played the assassin in two Kick-Ass movies but said earlier this year that she wasn’t interested in returning to the role.
“As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I kind of want to keep her there,” she said at Provincetown Film Festival during a conversation moderated by John Cooper (via IndieWire).
Kevin Smith has penned the latest run of the solo Hit-Girl comic book, originally created by Mark Millar’s Millarworld, with Jeff Lemire also writing a series set in Canada.
Moretz had also said she wouldn’t return for a third Kick-Ass film, because of the way Kick-Ass 2 was handled, but when asked about a solo movie now she didn’t seem so adamantly against the idea.
“Who knows,” Chloë said, though her director seemed pretty enthusiastic about the idea.
“I want to make things that people see so, that still follows,” Akhavan said. “I am down for the conversation because people would want to see that.
“If it would align with my politics then f**k yeah, I’d make a Hit-Girl movie.”
Your move, Chloë.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post is out this Friday
