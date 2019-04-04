Detailed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene description explains where Captain Marvel’s been

One of the biggest fan questions following Captain Marvel‘s billion dollar box office run was pretty simple; where exactly has she been while the Avengers faced off against Thanos?

With a threat as major as that, surely she should have flown in to help ages ago, whether she got a beep on her pager or not…

Now, an Avengers: Endgame scene shown to eager audiences at CinemaCon has directly answered the question.

Major spoilers follow, so look away now if you want to go into the film completely fresh.

The scene starts with War Machine asking the question on every fan’s lips – where the hell has she been?

War Machine and Iron Man in Iron Man 2 (credit: Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel tells Rhodey there’s lots of planets that need her help. Earth is just one of many, and it has a pretty solid team of protectors already. She assumed the Avengers could handle it, basically.

But now Thanos has successfully wiped out half the life in the universe, she’s realised she needs to join the fight.

Rocket Raccoon has tracked a powerful energy signature, which appears to pinpoint the Mad Titan’s location.

Nebula (Karen Gillan) is among those still standing at the end of Infinity War. Will the character have the same kind of key role in the defeat of Thanos as in the comics?

Karen Gillan’s Nebula is with the team, and she points out that that Thanos had a farm in a garden realm he liked to tend.

Captain Marvel wants to take him down on her own.

But the Avengers want a piece of him, too – and it’s not just revenge they have in mind.

They want to reassemble the Infinity Stones, so they can attempt to reverse the snap.

“We owe it to everyone not in this room to try,” Black Widow says.

We then get the bit from the trailer, where Thor summons Stormbreaker, and says. “I like this one,” about Captain Marvel.

Captain America then says: “Let’s go get the son of a bitch,” because when he’s upset he swears, we guess?

'Avengers: Endgame' stars Scarlett Johansson, Karen Gillan and Robert Downey Jr get ready to soar into space (credit: Marvel Studios)

They walk to their ship, and strap in to the Benatar, getting ready to go. Rocket asks: “Who hasn’t been to space before?” and the scene ends.

It sounds like the scene takes place early on in the three-hour movie (if the Avengers are still quizzing Captain Marvel about her motives), so it’s very intriguing to see Nebula’s a part of the scene – it feels like maybe Tony’s mission to return to earth could be the movie’s opening. We’ll see. And we’re sure the film will have plenty of surprises up its spandex sleeve.



