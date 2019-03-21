Producer on 'Bad Boys' spin-off loses leg in horrific stunt crash

New details have emerged of an on-set accident on the Bad Boys spin-off series LA’s Finest, which resulted in one of the show’s producers losing a leg.

The series’ co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier had to have his leg amputated below the knee after a car stunt went wrong last month. It’s not clear if the show’s stars Gabrielle Union or Jessica Alba were on set at the time.

Read more: Bill and Ted 3 coming 2020

Now LA Port Police have confirmed the circumstances of the accident, which left Sonnier and fellow producer Brandon Margolis trapped under a shipping containers when a stunt car crashed into it.

The pair had been watching the stunt unfold on monitors, when the car involved, which was being pulled by a cable, continued to roll after the stunt was supposed to have ended.

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba (Credit: Sony Television) More

The car hit the container, which then rolled on top of Sonnier and Margolis.

“On February 21, 2019, at approximately 1:30 pm, the Port Police responded to a report of an accident that has just occurred on the site of commercial filming being conducted at 2500 Signal Street in San Pedro,” Los Angeles Port Police chief Thomas Gazsi told Deadline.

“An officer observed two persons laying on the ground. A large metal shipping container was on top of the lower leg of one person and the toe of another.

Read more: Meet three new Toy Story 4 characters

“A fire inspector was on scene providing initial treatment and Los Angeles City Fire Rescue was requested to respond. Both victims were extracted and transported to local hospitals for treatment.”

The show is set to premiere in May, and is a spin-off from the Bad Boys movie series, created by writer, director and producer George Gallo, who wrote films like Wise Guys and Midnight Run, as well as Bad Boys in 1995.

The show, which stars Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, and Ernie Hudson will air on the Spectrum cable channel in the US.

A third Bad Boys film – Bad Boys For Life – is in production now.



